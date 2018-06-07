James Donald Chitwood, known to his friends and family as Cotton, 57, passed away on May 26, 2018 in Wetumka, Okla.

Cotton was born to Emmitt Chitwood and Helen (Wynn) Chitwood in Pryor, Okla., on June 28, 1960. He began a life of industry and accomplishment at the age of fifteen, and over the course of his years worked as a ranch hand, a wrecker driver, a mechanic, a pipeline technician, and a cattleman. He started several businesses, including a full service gas station and a towing and mechanic service in Wetumka. In addition to his powerful work ethic, he was known for his generous spirit, using his businesses to help those in the community, often serving those who needed his help even when they could not always pay for the labor.

Even more than his work, Cotton loved his family, and his giving nature was evident there as well. Cotton had seven children, some of them adopted, and fostered more than 30 other children who came into his home with some need. Cotton was fearless, and a renowned daredevil, and his family will fondly remember many of his adventures in the years to come, including crash derbies in junked-out cars.

Cotton was preceded in death by his parents, Emmitt and Helen, and by his sister, Paula.

Cotton was survived by his children: James Chitwood and wife Heather of Wetumka; Joe Chitwood and wife Erin of Wetumka; Gary Chitwood and wife Jessi of Ponte San Marco, Italy; as well as his children, Johnny, Skyla, Sophie, and Brody; by his siblings, Dorothy Scott, Bruce Chitwood, Janie Calvert, Emmitt Chitwood, Bret Chitwood; by Debbie, to whom he was married for 42 years and who, although they had separated, continued to support him; by his niece Connie Newton who he grew up with; by 10 grandchildren; and by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.

Funeral services for James “Cotton” Chitwood were held Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the First Assembly of God of Wetumka, with pastor Brad Burton officiating.

Pallbearers were Eddie Williams, Arlie Nolen, Charles Allred, Jim Nolen, Mike Brooks, and Jack Rupe. Honorary pallbearers were Raymond Curtis, Allen Tillery, and Randy Meadors.

Interment followed at Chitwood Farms under the direction of Williamson-Spradlin Funeral Home of Wetumka and Weleetka.