Paden School to hold Special Election

The Board of Education of Paden Public School District hereby announces that statutorily qualified individuals interested in running as a candidate for Seat #4 on the Paden Board of Education may file to run as a candidate for this seat at the Okfuskee County Election Board between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday, June 18 through Wednesday, June 20.

This is a special election to finish out the remainder of this position, which will end in February 2019.