Summer Kids Cafe helps fight hunger in Okemah

This summer, any child 18 and under in Okemah can receive free meals through the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Summer Feeding Program at the Okemah Summer Kids Cafe.

“While most children enjoy summer break, many children in Oklahoma are going home to empty cupboards,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “During the summer, electricity bills are high. Parents, who rely on free or reduced-priced school breakfasts and lunches, also have extra financial stress of providing meals for their children. Thankfully, children can visit a Summer Feeding site to ensure they will have enough to eat.”

The Regional Food Bank will provide free summer meals weekdays at the Okemah Summer Kids Cafe, operating Monday through Friday from June 4 through July 13. The Summer Kids Cafe is located at 204 W. Date. Lunch is from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Breakfast is from 10 to 10:30 a.m.

For more information call 918-399-1479. The Summer Kids Cafe is closed in July from July 4 through 6.

Summer meals are provided through support from the United States Department of Agriculture. Meals will be provided equally and without charge to all children age 18 and younger.