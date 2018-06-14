Funeral services for David Harjo were held Friday, June 8, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Creek Chapel Methodist Church in Okemah. Interment followed at the Creek Chapel Cemetery in Okemah. Wake services were Thursday, 6 – 7:30 p.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel.

David Harjo was born April 28, 1960 in Claremore, Okla. to Louis Frank (Carnard) Harjo and Lucinda Judy Harjo. He passed away Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at his home south of Okemah at the age of 58.

David was a lifelong resident of the Okemah area and a longtime member of the Creek Chapel Methodist Church. Church was very important to him and he enjoyed helping out and working with whatever was needed with the church. He loved OU football and also Thunder basketball.

He was preceded in death by his father; his brother, Edmond Harjo and daughter, Svnockv Harjo.

Survivors included his mother, Lucinda Judy Harjo of Okemah; one son, David Noon; two daughters, Kim Noon and Dora Harjo; one brother, Leroy Harjo of Okemah; two sisters, Linda Sue Harjo of Okemah and Dora Mae Taylor of Tulsa and his grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers were Pahose Harjo, Bryan Birdcreek, Elliott Birdcreek, Paul Birdcreek, Tim Golden and Mark Golden.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated by Rev. Nelson Harjo and Rev. Edwin Jimboy.

