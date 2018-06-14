Funeral services for Phillip Lois Parker were held Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the First Assembly of God Church in Wetumka, Okla. Interment followed at the Wetumka Cemetery with military honors.

Phillip Lois Parker was born Sept. 24, 1944 in Wetumka, Okla. to Nin Herman Parker and Maggie Elizabeth (Jones) Parker. He passed away Sunday, June 10, 2018 in Oklahoma City at the age of 73.

Phillip was a lifelong resident of the Wetumka area and graduate of Wetumka High School. He and Latrelle Johnson were married April 23, 1964 in Wetumka. Phillip was a patriotic man and proud American who served his country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a heavy equipment operator and foreman in pipeline construction from 1963 – 2002. He also enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting and wood working. He was truly a jack of all trades that could fix or do just about anything. Phillip was a strong hardworking good man that was very generous to not only his family but with his friends also. He was dearly loved by many friends and family that will miss him greatly. He was also a member of the Living Water Pentecostal Holiness Church of Wetumka.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, James W. Parker, Kenneth L. Parker and Harless Parker and four sisters, Jane Tinkler, Lou Hubbard, Ruth Hooker and Willene Sutterfield.

Survivors included his wife, Latrelle Parker of the home in Wetumka; one son, Darrin Phillip Parker and wife Rachel Rene of Pea Ridge, Ark.; one daughter, Melissa Dawn Sorrell and husband Jonathan of Wetumka; two brothers, David N. Parker and wife Carolyn of Wetumka and Rickey J. Parker of Wetumka and four grandchildren, Amanda Ziese of Kansas City, Parker J. Sorrell of Wetumka, Maggie E Parker of Pea Ridge and Braelyn Sorrell of Wetumka.

Serving as pallbearers were John Parker, Richard Parker, Jacob Parker, Ethan Parker, Jonathon Parker and Josh Parker.

Honorary bearers included Bruce Sutterfield, Jeff Parker, Charles Allred, John Chastain, James Eastep, Steve Wagner and Alan Tillery.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated by Rev. Renee Ross and assisted by Rev. Bill Harris and Rev. Brad Burton.

