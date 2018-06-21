Graveside services for Darrell Brent Cox will be held Monday, June 18, 2018 at 10:00 AM at the Westlawn Cemetery in Henryetta, Oklahoma.

Darrell Brent Cox was born January 11, 1955 to John and Cleo Gertrude (Irwin) Cox. He passed away Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at his home in Okemah at the age of 63.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two half-brothers, Larry and Gary David.

Survivors include his daughter, Rebecca Lee and husband Josh of Luther, Oklahoma; one brother, Ronald Cox of Collinsville, Oklahoma and two grandchildren, Ellasyn and Elijah Lee.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

