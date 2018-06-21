Lyda Mae (Dodson) Salyer, 84 years old, was born Feb. 13, 1934, and passed away Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at Grady Memorial Hospital in Chickasha, OK

Lyda was from Okemah, Oklahoma (Banner Community).

She is survived by her son, Charles Salyer of the home in Chickasha, OK

Six grandchildren, Travis, Diana, April, Jennifer, Chris, and Charla

Five sisters, Priscilla Henshaw of Okemah, Phebe Marie Henry of Schulter, Mary Devine of Henryetta, Elizabeth Hollingsworth and husband Bob of Okemah, and Edith Allene Wilbourn and husband Roy of Dewar

Three brothers, Eugene Dodson and wife Juanita of Wetumka, Paul Dodson of Okemah, and Sam Dodson and wife Louise of Castle

She was preceded in death by her husband Gary, daughter, Shirley, her parents, Ora and Ellen Dodson, one brother, Wesley Dodson, two sisters, Dorothy Dodson and Golda (Dodson) Rosson of Stillwater.

Lyda also has many nieces and nephews and friends.

Lyda Mae is loved and missed by all.