Reaching for bottle causes wreck on I-40

Hannah Hayes, 26, from Ft. Smith, Arkansas was injured in a one car accident on Sunday, June 17. Hayes was driving a 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse with a 22 month old infant when according to the accident report reached back to grab a bottle for the infant. She lost control of the vehicle and it rolled four times coming to a rest on its wheels. The driver was partially ejected out of the rear window. Hays was transported by Creek Nation EMS to Shawnee Regional Hospital and listed in stable condition with neck, back, arm, leg and trunk internal injuries. The 22-month-old infant was also transported to Shawnee Medical. The infant was treated and released. The accident occurred just east of the Cromwell exit on I-40. The accident was investigated by Trooper Mike Choate of the Okfuskee, Latimer and Leflore County detachment of Troop D.