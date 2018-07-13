Photo gallery: Turnpike Troubadours don’t disappoint at WoodyFest’s Pastures of Plenty show Thursday

The Turnpike Troubadours did what they do best Thursday night, bringing thousands out for their headline performance of the first night of WoodyFest’s Pastures of Plenty concerts with their raw, Oklahoma sound and energetic live performance.

Friday night will see Jason Mraz headline and Saturday will be Okemah’s own, John Fullbright.

Many other shows and performers will grace the stages in downtown Okemah and the Pastures of Plenty. Check out www.OkemahNewsLeader.com for more about the schedule.

Here is a photo gallery from the Turnpike Troubadour’s Thursday night performance.

By JOSH ALLEN/Okemah News Leader