Okfuskee County residents unharmed in injury collision

One person was injured and transported to a Tulsa hospital this week after a two-car accident occurred just north of Beggs in Okmulgee County.

A 2007 Dodge Caravan, driven by Vickie Lynn, 66, of Mounds, pulled out in front of a 2008 Toyota Sienna Tuesday morning about 10:20 at the intersection of Hectorville Road and U.S. 75.

The Sienna was driven by Lakesha Ramsey, 36, of Boley.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Dakota Bunch, Lynn was westbound on Hectorville Road when she pulled her Caravan out in front of Ramsey as she was headed northbound on U.S. 75.

The Caravan struck the Sienna in the rear driver door, causing the former to depart from the roadway to the left and the latter to catch fire. The Sienna was completely burned, the trooper reported.

It was also reported by Bunch that the roadway was wet and the weather was rainy, which could have contributed to the collision.

The trooper noted the condition of the drivers to be “apparently normal,” citing the cause of the accident as “failure to yield from stop sign.”

The Caravan had no passengers, but the Sienna was carrying six others — Brandon Gunns, 32; Bobby Shackleford, 60; James Sanders, 53; Bobby Helms, 51; Bobby Dyer, 38; and Destiny Neal, 21, all from Okemah — plus the driver. No one was injured in the Sienna.

Lynn, the driver of the Caravan, was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa with head, trunk external, trunk internal and arm injuries, though she was listed in stable condition.

The report is based on the OHP Trooper’s investigation of the collision and “may contain the opinion of the trooper.”