Deadline to request absentee ballots nears

Less than a week remains for registered voters in Okfuskee County to apply for absentee ballots to be mailed to them for the Run-Off Primary Election and a Special Election for Paden Public Schools to be held June 26, 2018, County Election Board Secretary Eric M. Swinford said today.

Applications for absentee ballots must be in the hands of the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, to be processed.

Any registered voter eligible to vote in the election may vote by absentee ballot without stating a reason, Swinford said. Absentee voters may apply in person at the County Election Board office or may send their applications by mail, fax, or e-mail. Voters also may apply for absentee ballots for the following reasons:

• Registered voters who are physically incapacitated and voters who care for physically incapacitated persons who cannot be left unattended may apply for absentee ballots only by mail, fax, e-mail, or via an agent who is at least 16 years of age and who is not employed by or related within the third degree of consanguinity or affinity to any person whose name appears on the ballot.

• Registered voters who are confined to nursing homes in the county may apply by mail, by fax, by e-mail, or via an agent who is at least 16 years of age and who is not employed by or related within the third degree of consanguinity or affinity to any person whose name appears on the ballot.

• Military personnel, residents of Okfuskee County living overseas, and the spouses and dependents of each group may apply only by mail, by fax, or by e-mail. For more information and instructions, military and overseas voters may visit the Federal Voting Assistance Program website: www.fvap.gov/oklahoma.

For more information on absentee voting, contact the County Election Board at 209 North Third Street in Okemah. The telephone number is 918-623-0105. The County Election Board’s fax number is 918-623-9726.

For additional election-related information, visit: www.elections.ok.gov.