Mercy Clinic opens first physician practice in Seminole

Two hometown doctors to treat patients

Mercy Clinic has opened a new family medicine practice in Seminole, bringing Mercy’s extensive resources and compassionate care to the community for the first time.

Drs. Jenna Butner Geohagan and Roselynn Simpson Dean, both Oklahoma natives, will treat patients of all ages, from newborns to the elderly, at Mercy Clinic – Seminole on Wrangler Boulevard.

“It’s so important to give people access to preventative and primary health care closer to where they live and work,” said Dr. James Dixson, vice president of post acute services for Mercy. “We are honored to serve the people of Seminole with these two wonderful local physicians who bring with them access to our integrated electronic health record and network of specialists.”

Both physicians expressed excitement to provide medical care to their home communities. Drs. Dean and Geohagan held numerous leadership positions while excelling academically throughout their training. They were both chosen to serve as chief residents at Great Plains Family Medicine and look forward to using their knowledge and skills to serve their patients.

Dr. Jenna Butner Geohagan

Dr. Jenna Butner Geohagan grew up north of Wewoka and graduated from Seminole Public Schools. She earned a degree in biology from Oklahoma Baptist University and a medical degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine. During residency, Dr. Geohagan treated thousands of patients with diverse medical diagnoses.

Dr. Geohagan’s mother, Tricia Butner, DNP-CNP, APRN, has been a primary care provider in the Seminole community for 37 years and currently works for Oklahoma Heart Hospital, located in the same building as Mercy Clinic – Seminole.

“I am thrilled to return home and practice medicine in the same building as my mother. It is such a privilege to provide medical care for families in Seminole and the surrounding communities,” Dr. Geohagan said.

Dr. Geohagan is married to Tyler Geohagan, director of operations at Encore Fulfillment. They live in Seminole with their 19-month-old daughter, Nora.

Dr. Roselynn Simpson Dean

Dr. Roselynn Simpson Dean grew up a few miles south of Bearden and graduated from Butner Public Schools. Dr. Dean earned a biology degree from East Central University and a medical degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine.

During residency, Dr. Dean studied all aspects of family medicine including an emphasis on procedures, labor and delivery, and surgical obstetrics.

“I have had numerous people help me through the years and I am excited to practice rural medicine, giving back to my home communities,” Dr. Dean said.

Dr. Dean is married to Mark Dean, principal of Butner High School. They live on their family farm in Okemah with her stepson, Turner.