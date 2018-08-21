Funeral services for Richard Allen Jimboy will be held Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the Creek Chapel Methodist Church in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Creek Chapel Cemetery also in Okemah. Wake services were held Wednesday, 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah.

Richard Allen Jimboy was born April 25, 1961 in Claremore, Oklahoma to Paul and Amanda (Barnett) Jimboy. He passed away, Monday, August 13, 2018 in McAlester, Oklahoma at the age of 57.

Richard, Okemah resident, attended Okemah Public Schools as a child and later graduated from the Jones Academy. He worked in the oilfields and also as a roofer and landscaper. Richard enjoyed fishing and attended the Creek Chapel Methodist Church of Okemah.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ronnie Jimboy.

Survivors include his son, Richard Allen Jimboy, Jr. of Oklahoma City; two daughters, Melissa Jimboy of Oklahoma City and Belinda Simons of Oklahoma City; one brother, Ray Jimboy of Okemah; six sisters, Deanna Elm of Dallas, Texas, Wanda LeFlore of Okmulgee, Pauline Marie Faubion and husband John of Checotah, Judy St. Arnold and husband Dale of Scottsdale, Arizona, Edna Blair and husband William of Tulsa and JoAnna Birdcreek of Okemah.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Bryan, Elliott and Paul Birdcreek, J.D. and Michael Bowers and Richard Allen Jimboy Jr.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated by Rev. Edwin Jimboy.

