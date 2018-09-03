Okfuskee County Free Fair to be held Sept. 5-8

The Okfuskee County Free Fair will be held Wednesday, September 5th – Saturday, September 8th. Workday to set up the fair is set for Tuesday, September 4th which is also the date for fair superintendent orientation. Superintendents may attend either the 11 a.m. or 4 p.m. orientation in the OSU Extension Conference Room.

All Inside Fair Exhibits may be entered either 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 5th or 8 a.m. to 12 noon, Thursday, September 6th. Judging of the inside exhibits will occur beginning at 1 p.m., Thursday. The exhibit area will be closed to the public during judging. The inside exhibits will be released at 12 noon on Saturday, September 8th.

The public may view the exhibits Thursday from 3 – 7 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

New this year is that animals must be stalled Friday morning, September 7th, by 10 a.m. Also, cards must be turned in by 2:30 p.m. on that Friday (that same day).

The livestock show during the fair will be held beginning at 8 a.m., Saturday morning, September 8th. All livestock (cattle, sheep, swine and goats)—except horses—will be showing at the Okfuskee County Fair Building. The following is the order of judging of the livestock on Saturday morning: Swine begins at 8 a.m. followed by sheep, goats, and beef. Lamb Lead will follow the Swine show, and will be prior to the Sheep show.

The entry for small animals is scheduled for Saturday morning, September 8th. Cards must be turned in 1 (one) hour after the conclusion of the Livestock Show. There is no pre-entry for small animals. Judging will begin one and a half (1.5) hours after entries begin. This will be a table show and animals will be released immediately after completion of the show.

The Horse Show of the County Fair will be held Saturday, September 8th at the White Horse Arena, 104176 N. 3640 Rd., Paden. For information about the arena, feel free to contact them at 918-844-4035 or www.whitehorsearena.com. Horses must be brought to the arena by 5 p.m. on September 8th and will be released immediately following the Horse Show. The show begins at 6 p.m. with Halter classes, followed by Performance classes. Registration will be from 5 – 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 8th.

For a fair book or additional information on the County Fair, contact the Okfuskee County Extension office 918-623-0641 or 0642 or any Okfuskee County Fair Board member.