Funeral services for Ruth Hart will be held on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 10:30 AM at the United Pentecostal Church in Okemah, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Ruth Hart was born December 27, 1930 in Mena, Arkansas to Earnest Patterson and Violet L. (Roberts) Patterson. She went home to Jesus, Sunday, September 2, 2018 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 87.

Ruth was a homemaker; she enjoyed sewing, going to Church, reading her Bible and listening to Gospel music. Ruth was married to Howard Hart, and they raised seven children, John, Glenn, Betty, Jewel, Vada, Pauline and Linda. Ruth enjoyed working with flowers and raising chickens. Most of all she loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard Hart; daughter, Betty Hall; three sisters, Liddie Smith, Mary Brewer and Marie Hart; three brothers, George Roy Patterson, Earnest Ray Patterson and Charlie Titus Patterson.

Survivors include two sons, John Hart and wife Anita of Okemah and Glenn Hart of Tulsa, Oklahoma; four daughters, Jewel Harjo of Okemah; Vada Byrd of Okemah; Pauline Moore and husband Billy of Okemah; and Linda Wallis and husband Darrell of Okemah, Oklahoma; two brothers, Joe Patterson and Jim Patterson of Okemah; two sisters, Lillie Patterson and Lois Patterson of Okemah; 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers are Glen Hart, Frank Thorton, Melvin Wyatt, Troy Ford, Chuck, Randy Hart and Billy Moore.

Services under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. David Shatwell.

