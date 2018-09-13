Okemah man in stable condition after being hit by truck while on bicycle in Creek County

An Okemah man was transported to a Tulsa hospital in late-August after a truck made contact with him on his bicycle on a highway in Creek County, according to a report from an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper.

Just before 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, 26-year-old Chadrick Larney, of Okemah, was heading westbound in the eastbound lane of S.H. 16, a little more than half a mile west of 209th West Avenue, when he was hit by a truck.

According to the accident’s lead investigator and OHP Trooper Levi Foreman, Autumn Sellers-Caldwell, 43, of Mounds, was attempting to “negotiate a curve to the left” while traveling eastbound on S.H. 16 in a 2010 Chevrolet truck when she struck Larney on his bicycle.

Larney was transported to St. John’s in Tulsa where he was admitted in stable condition with head, trunk internal, trunk external, arm and leg injuries, Foreman said.

The Trooper cited the cause of the collision to be “improper bicyclist action.” He said the drivers’ conditions seemed “apparently normal.”

The weather was clear and the roadway dry, the report said.

Neither Sellers-Caldwell or her passenger, 56-year-old Tamara Cotner, also of Mounds, were injured in the collision.

According to the report, seatbelts were equipped and in use by both individuals in the Chevy truck.

“This report is based upon the Trooper’s investigation of this collision,” OHP’s report made clear. “It may contain the opinion of the Trooper.”

Foreman was assisted by OHP Trooper Stephen Spencer and members of Creek County EMS, Creek County Sheriff’s Office and the Slick Fire Department.