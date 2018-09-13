Okfuskee County Treasurer’s Office gets good remarks after statutory audit

By Josh Allen

Okfuskee County Treasurer Lori Coplin and her office staff submitted a statutory report to Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Gary Jones recently and received positive remarks concerning the office’s filing procedures, record-keeping and financial accountability methods.

The report was sent in for the purpose of complying with Oklahoma state statute 74 O.S. § 212, which puts a requirement on all county treasurers’ offices statewide to submit information for the state audit.

According to a letter from Jones upon completion of the audit, his office performed certain procedures to “determine whether bank reconciliations are properly performed, visually verify the certificates of deposit, and confirm the investments,” “determine whether subsidiary records are reconciled to the general ledger” and “determine whether deposits and invested funds are secured by pledged collateral.”

Coplin and her office sent in all information required, including bank reconciliations, the investment ledger, the subsidiary ledgers and the general ledger as a representation of the County Treasurer, according to the letter.

Jones went on to say the County Treasurer statutory engagement was “limited to the procedures performed above and was less in scope than an audit performed in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards.”

“Accordingly, we do not express an opinion on any basic financial statement of Okfuskee County,” Jones said.

The letter continued, “The goal of the State Auditor and Inspector is to promote accountability and fiscal integrity in state and local government.”

After all was said and done, Jones and the Office of State Auditor and Inspector said there were “no exceptions noted” for Okfuskee County based on the procedures performed, meaning the county is maintaining record-keeping and financial responsibilities on par with the state’s requirements.

Jones’ letter concluded with state the “report is intended for the information and use of the management of the county … which is a matter of public record.”

“We wish to take this opportunity to express our appreciation for the assistance and cooperation extended to our office during our engagement,” Jones said.