Georgie Fern Cheatwood was born on March 2, 1932, in Depew, Oklahoma and departed this life on Monday, September 24, 2018, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the age of 86.

Fern, the daughter of John William and Jessie Beatrice (Killman) Powell, was a resident of Paden. She married Horace Alton Cheatwood on July 17, 1948, in Wheeler, TX. Fern enjoyed music and in her earlier years she played guitar and sang with Horace, both for her family and for her church. She also sewed and crocheted. Fern was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and was deeply devoted to her family.

Fern was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Leta Cheatwood; one brother; 4 sisters; son-in-law, Dr. Tony Lenz and daughter-in-law, Carla Cheatwood.

Survivors include her sons Jack Cheatwood of Paden and Ted and wife, Pat Cheatwood of Atoka; daughters, Barbara and husband, Gene Messer of Sand Springs, Shirley and husband, Don Skaggs of Paden, Beverly and husband, Richard Timperley of Meeker, Jessie Lenz of Prague, Brenda Cheatwood of Bristow, Angela Winn and Don of Paden, Tina and husband, Dink Bass of Vinita; 26 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and many other family and friends.

The Cheatwood family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Prague.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at 2:00 PM, at Paden First Baptist Church, with Pastor Terry Pittman officiating. Interment will follow at Oakdale Cemetery in Paden. Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Prague.