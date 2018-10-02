Wayne M. Lemons was born December 14, 1932 in Okfuskee County, Oklahoma to Erna Lemons and Delia (Cooper) Lemons. He passed away Saturday, September 22, 2018 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 85.

Mr. Lemons was a resident of Okemah for most of his life. He was in the US Army from 1952 to 1954. He married Starlene Smithee on April 5, 1958 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He worked for the California Highway Division as an inspector for 18 years, and in the oilfield industry for years. His hobbies were his animals owning an ostrich farm and enjoyed much of his life ranching.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Starlene (Smithee) Lemons of the home, one daughter; Judy Moreno and husband Eddie of Riverside, California, one grand-daughter Jaime Cheatwood and husband Tony of Okemah, Oklahoma and one stepdaughter LaNita Brewer and husband Dale of Enid, Oklahoma

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah Oklahoma.

In memory of Mr. Lemons donations can be made to the Animal Rescue League of Okemah (ARLO).

PO Box 214, Okemah, Oklahoma