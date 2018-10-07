Sandy Louise Allen was born January 15, 1980 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Mary Christine (Lindsey) and Floyd Osborne. She passed away Saturday, September 22, 2018 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 38.

Sandy resided in Muskogee, Oklahoma where she volunteered most of her time at the Tiger Art Gallery. She was a member of the Butler Creek Baptist Church in Oktaha, Oklahoma.

She is preceded in death by her parents along with one brother Floyd Osborne and one sister Harriet Lindsey.

Survivors include her husband, Acee Allen of the home, one son Elijah Levi Jackson, 4 brothers; Mose Lindsey and wife Gina of Okemah, Oklahoma, Robert Mitchell of McAlester, Oklahoma, Sam Osborne of Okemah, Oklahoma and Marshall Osborne of Sasakwa, Oklahoma, 3 sisters; Becky Smith and husband Zach of Okemah, Oklahoma, Tonya Osborne of Holdenville, Oklahoma and Lawanna Osborne of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Wake Services will be held at the Montesoma Church on Friday September 28, 2018 at 7pm. Funeral Services will be held at the Montesoma Church on Saturday September 29, 2018 at 1:30pm. Following will be graveside services at Hill Family Cemetery. Officiating services Reverend Woody Wilson and Reverend Brandon Kemble.

Pallbearers will be Thunder Birdcreek, Tyler Hill, Carter Cummings, Matt Wilson, Andy Panoske, Joseph Shoemake, Robert Allen and Matt Settlemyre.

Honorary Pallbearers will be George Tiger, Bill Bailey and Greenleaf Ceremonial Grounds Members.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home of Okemah, Oklahoma.

