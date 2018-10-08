“Martha Gene” (Merideth) was born July 7, 1921, in Okemah, Oklahoma to Okemah pioneers James Daniel Kezer and Jeannetta Laura (Brook) Kezer. She passed away Saturday, September 29, 2018 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the age of 97.

Mrs. Merideth was a 1939 Okemah High School graduate and longtime resident of Okemah, Bartlesville, and Tulsa. She and Kenneth William Merideth, Sr. were married February 1, 1942; he preceded her in death July 30, 1994. Mrs. Merideth completed her training as an L.P.N. at Jane Phillips Memorial Hospital in Bartlesville in 1961, where she worked for many years in the delivery room and infant nursery, and as office nurse for local physicians. The Merideths retired to Okemah in 1983, where Mrs. Merideth was an active member of the Okemah Chapter, National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution. She helped found the Okfuskee County History Center in Okemah and was also a 1994 Okemah Hall of Fame Inductee. Mrs. Merideth was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church of Okemah.

She was a citizen of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and was a descendent of Allottees Amy McGilbra, Thomas C. Harvision, Jeannetta Harvison Brook, and Jeannetta Laura Brook Kezer. She belonged to the Hickory Ground tribal town.

Also preceding her in death were her parents and four brothers, a stillborn infant, John Daniel Kezer, Glenn Brook “Buddy” Kezer, and Claude Dean “Sonny” Kezer.

Survivors include her son, Kenneth William Merideth, Jr. and wife Peggy of Tulsa; daughter, Carol Merideth Musick of Broken Arrow; two sisters, Margaret Parks of Edmond, and Eva Maye “Judy” Williams of Oklahoma City; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her aunt, Lucretia Harkey of Okemah, and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Merideth, Bill Musick, Dan Musick, Justin Musick, William Musick and Dan Brook.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

Memorial donations may be made to the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church of Okemah or the Okfuskee County Historical Society Museum.

