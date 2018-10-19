Edward Keith Ricketts was born June 24, 1943 in Okemah, Oklahoma to John B. Rickets and Nellie Mozell (Crawford) Ricketts. He passed away Friday, October 12, 2018 at his home in Shawnee, Oklahoma at the age of 75.

Mr. Ricketts grew up in the Okemah and Cromwell area and was a graduate of Wewoka High School. He was a resident of Shawnee, Oklahoma for the past 30 years. Mr. Ricketts retired from Montgomery Wards in Shawnee and enjoyed doing mechanic work on old cars.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Donald Ricketts and three sisters, Maxine Barnes, Carolyn Sue Rhodes and Cindy Lou Granado.

Survivors include his two sons, Keith Alan Ricketts and wife Clarissa of Shawnee and Jerry Lee Ricketts of Granite, Oklahoma; three daughters, Lisa Carole Landers of Tecumseh, Oklahoma, Carrie Lynn Ricketts of Konawa and Kimberly Kay Richardson and husband Les of Seminole, Oklahoma; one brother, Arthur Ricketts of Moore, Oklahoma; two sisters, Wanda Butler of Shawnee and Kathy King of Shawnee; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

