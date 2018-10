Erma Spranger was born November 19, 1928 in Grant, Alabama. She departed this life on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 in St. Claire Shores, Michigan at the age of 89.

Survivors include 3 daughters, Loretta Fox and husband Denton of Mason, Oklahoma, Lindsay Spranger of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Denise Henry of St. Claire Shores, Michigan. 1 sister Nell Davidson of Athens, Tennessee. 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren

Services are pending.