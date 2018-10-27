Apply now for Absentee Ballots

Less than a week remains for Registered Voters to apply for Absentee Ballots for the upcoming General Election to be held on November 6, 2018. Applications for Absentee Ballots must be received at the County Election Board by 5:00 PM on Wednesday, October 31.

Okfuskee County Election Board Secretary Eric M. Swinford, said today.

Absentee ballot application forms are available online at www.elections.ok.gov or at the Okfuskee County Election Board office located at the Okfuskee County Courthouse at 209 North Third Street in Okemah.

“At least two mail transactions must be made,” Swinford said. “The County Election Board must mail the ballots to the voter and the voter must return the voted ballots by mail.”

Ballots must be in the hands of the County Election Board by 7:00 p.m. on election day in order to be counted. Swinford suggested mailing ballots no later than Saturday before the election for them to be received on time.

Voters who want to Vote Early may do so beginning Thursday, November 1, at 8:00 AM. Early Voting will be at the Okfuskee County Election Board office. Early Voting days will be Thursday, November 1, and Friday, November 2, from 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM and Saturday, November 3, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.