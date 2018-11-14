Anita Louise Cheatwood

Anita L. Cheatwood was born July 6, 1942, to Ernest and Bertha Lee in Chickasha, OK. She departed this life November 3, 2018, at the age of 76 years, three months, and 28 days in Tulsa, OK.

She graduated from Shawnee High School and attended Seminole Jr. College.

She enjoyed reading, baking, working on puzzles, making crafts, going to church, watching football and basketball on TV, going out to eat, beta fish, and gardening when she could.

She is survived by five children: Tammy Lyons and spouse, Mark Lyons, of Cypress, TX; Duane Mills, of Rogers, AR; Claude Mills, of Okemah, OK; Lisa Mills, of Iowa; and Donald Mills, of Depew, OK; and twenty-one grandchildren: Laura Reece, Jerold Mills, Crystal Mills, Tori McCurry, Seth Mills, Cason Mills, Chase Mills, Matthew Nunn, Scotty Nunn, Chris Nunn, Ronnie Smith, Kagan Smith, Clayton Smith, Sheldon Smith, Aaron Smith, Alisha Mills, Jailan Lucas, Jodace Lucas, Tatum Mills, Masyn Mills, and Raydon Mills.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Billy Lee; and daughter, Jackie Mills.

A Memorial Service was held on Saturday, November 10, 2018, at 11 a.m., at Little Chapel (Little, OK) with Thomas Wallace officiating.