Golf Carts and All-Terrain vehicles now legal on city streets

The Okemah City Council passed a new ordinance last month at a regular meeting of the City Council. Mayor Mike Fuller, Vice Mayor Wayne Bacon and Councilmen Loren Alderidge, Anthony Landers and Ronnie Lucas were present.

The Council voted unanimously to amend Title 6 of the Code of the City of Okemah by adding a new chapter entitled Golf Carts and All-Terrian Vehicles.

The ordinance allows the operation of golf carts and all-terrain vehicles on local streets of the City of Okemah after an annual permit of $25 is purchased from the city clerk. The term of the permit is from January 1 to December 31 of each year. The council repealed the $5 temporary stamp provision.

The applying party must execute an indemnification agreement where the applying party will be bound to indemnify the city of Okemah from any damages suffered by the applying party and any third party for personal injuries or injuries or damage to property resulting from a golf cart or all-terrain vehicle. The vehicle must be inspected by a police officer and have current and valid insurance.

The permit must be displayed on the vehicle.

The ordinance allows for the vehicles to be operated during daylight hours on city streets only. The ordinance does allow the crossing of state highways only. They cannot be driven on state highways. The driver must be a minimum of 16 years old. The ordinance states that each golf cart or all-terrain vehicle and driver must have at least a combined height of at least four feet. Any vehicle and driver less than 4 feet must have a seven foot safety pole with an orange topper so they can be easily seen.

Permits for 2019 are available now for purchase. The council decided that if a permit was purchased now, it would not be due again until January 1, 2020.