Kintv Mekko Deere was born November 9, 1999 to Phillip Raymond Deere and Joyce Ann Hale in Claremore, Oklahoma. She departed this life November 9, 2018 at the age of 19 years old.

She was a graduate of Okemah High School and was currently enrolled at the Muscogee Creek Nation College in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. Kintv was very active in Creek Nation Indian programs and was on the MCN youth council. She was always volunteering wherever help was needed.

Kintv is survived by her father, Phillip Deere of Okemah; one brother, Kuskvna Deere of Sapulpa; and one sister, Sheri Tiger of Okemah. She was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Ann Hale.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00PM, Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at the Round House on the MCN ceremonial grounds near Nuyaka. Speaking at the service will be Bon Deere and Bobby Yargee. Condolences can be sent to www.hutchinsmaplesfuneralhome.com