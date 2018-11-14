Lovell “Joe” Smith

Funeral services for Lovell “Joe” Dean Smith, age 94, of Paden, Oklahoma will begin at 10:00 AM Thursday, November 15, 2018 at the Paden Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. Jim Eastep officiating. The Smith family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Prague.

Lovell “Joe” Dean Smith, age 94, was born to Leo and Emma (Ballard) Smith on December 3, 1923 near Paden, Oklahoma. He departed this life on November 10, 2018 at his home in Paden, surrounded by family.

Joe attended school in Paden and was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy. Following his service in the Navy, he went to work at Tinker Air Force Base. Following a long career at Tinker Air Force Base, Joe started his own business in Paden. He opened the Navy Veteran Smith’s Salvage, in which he owned for over 40 years.

Joe was a member of the Paden Free Will Baptist Church. He spent many hours working with his horses. They were truly one of his passions. He was an old school, hard worker, who put his family before himself. He was loved and respected and will be missed by many.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Francis Rose Smith, wife, Imogene Smith and siblings, Charles Smith, J.L. Smith, Devota Fletcher, Jooanne Bryant, Sherrill Smith and Annie Smith.

Joe is survived by wife, Dorothy Smith of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Dewayne and Brenda Smith of Houston, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Ray and Christie Smith of Paden; Daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Michael Bateman of Wolf; son and daughter-in-law, Tommy and Penny Richardson of Stroud; grandchildren, Erik and Kimmie Smith of Houston, Texas, Jonathan and Alex Smith of Houston, Texas, Joseph Smith of Paden, Cody and Hannah Smith of Shawnee, Heather and Kevin Williams of Prague, Mystie Doughty of Boley and Ryan and Taylor Davenport of Paden.

Joe is also survived by many great-grandchildren, family and friends.

In Lieu of sending flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Joe’s memory to: Grey Oaks Equine Sanctuary http://greyoaksfarm.org/wordpress/ or the South Pottawatomie County Equine Rescue, 39325 Johnson Rd, Maud, OK 74854 or any Equine Rescue program.

Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service of Prague

