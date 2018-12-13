Jerry Kevin Scott was born July 28, 1954 in Claremore, Oklahoma to Bill Taylor Scott and Senora Jean (Buckley) Scott. He passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2018 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 64.

Mr. Scott was a resident of Tulsa, Oklahoma and had worked as an electrician and welder. He was a graduate of Owasso High School and had also attended Tulsa University.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and George.

Survivors include his son, Joe Scott of Holdenville, Oklahoma; three daughters, Keri Scott of Shawnee, Kim Switch of Okemah and Leah Scott of Holdenville; one brother, Lynn Scott of Glenpool; 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

