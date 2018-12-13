Michael Ray Wilcox was born June 28, 1963 in Seminole, Oklahoma to Ray Wilcox and Betty Lou (McMahan) Wilcox. He passed away, Wednesday, December 5, 2018 in Seminole, Oklahoma at the age of 55.

Michael was a longtime resident of Seminole County, Oklahoma and was a graduate of Pleasant Grove Public Schools. He and Tina McCuan were married May 24, 2003 in Seminole. Michael worked many years in the oilfields as a truck driver; having worked for C&C Tank Truck. Michael enjoyed camping, fishing and especially spending time with his nieces, nephews and family.

He is preceded in death by his mother, two brothers, Leonard Wayne Wilcox and David Wayne Wilcox and one sister, Vina Kay Wilcox.

Survivors include his wife, Tina Wilcox of the home; his father, Ray Wilcox of Seminole; one sister, Tammy Walker of Cleveland, Oklahoma and his nieces and nephews.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Buster Wilcox, J.D. Wilcox, Jackie Meeks, Josh Modina, David Woodruff, Jonathan Woodruff, Tylor Woodruff and Justin George.

Honorary pallbearers include Donny McMahan, Hunter Starring, Eathan Starring, Easton Starring, Rowdy Madina, Kalab Woodruff and Wyatt George.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home of Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Mark and Terita Rich.

