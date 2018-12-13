Weleetka School Board to hold elections; all other seats go unopposed

Of the eight school districts and the two career tech districts in Okfuskee county, only one district is having an election. Two individuals filed for both Weleetka Public Schools seats 2 and 4. Of the eight school districts and the two career tech districts in Okfuskee county, only one district is having an election. Two individuals filed for both Weleetka Public Schools seats 2 and 4.

Running for seat 4 are Bobbie Sue Joslin and Howard Goodnight. Neither currently are holding the position. The election for this seat, a five-year term, will be held on April 2, 2019. Seat 2 is an unexpired term currently held by Season Pinkston. She drew Sheena Dover as an opponent. The election will be held on February 12, 2019 for the three-year term.

Graham-Dustin also had two seats up for election. Seat 2 will now be held by Kenny D. Jennings for a three-year term and seat 4 will still be held by Penny Frair for a five-year term. Bearden had one seat open for an unexpired term. Mark Maples will continue to hold seat 1 for a three-year term.

Mason, Okemah and Paden also only had one seat up for election. Each seat is a five-year term and will still be held by Jody Gordon, Randy Colbert and Jeremiah Case, respectively.

Butner and Wetumka both has two seats poised for election. Butner seat 4 will be held by Timothy Graves for a five-year term and seat 2 will be held by Donna Glenn for a three-year term. Wetumka’s seat 4 will by held by Donald Williamson for a five-year term and seat 2 will be held by Brad Burton for a three-year term.

The career techs, Gordon Cooper and Wes Watkins, each had a seat coming up for election. Both seats are for a five-year term and will be held by Karl Dean Evans, Jr. and Shelly J. Carter, respectively.