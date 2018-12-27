Dianna Lynn Rivera was born April 22, 1963 in Okemah, OK to Norman Richard (Coffee) Beaulieu and Zura Coarine (Phipps) Beaulieu and passed from this life December 14, 2018 at her home in Weleetka at the age of 55.

Dianna was raised in Weleetka and was a graduate of Weleetka High School. She later attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah where she earned a bachelors degree in education. She taught school for a short time in Beggs and Nuyaka before beginning a career as a social worker for the Okmulgee County Department of Human Services. She retired early due to failing health.

On June 9, 1984 she was married to Frank Robert Rivera. They resided a short time in Beggs and Okmulgee but Weleetka was their primary home. He preceded her in death in 2013. Her parents, father-in-law Frank Rivera, and a granddaughter Zara Thompson also died earlier.

Survivors include: 2 children, Richard Rivera and Christina Lynn Rivera of Weleetka; a sister Jean Beaulieu Rhodes and husband James of Bella Vista, AR; 6 grandchildren, Marque, Zuriyah, Aubrie, Richard, Jr., Aiden, and Charlee; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Funeral services will be Friday, December 21 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Free Will Baptist Church in Weleetka with Rev. Dale Smith, pastor, officiating. Interment will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery under the direction of Williamson-Spradlin Funeral Home of Weleetka and Wetumka.