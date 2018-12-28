Funeral services for Ashley “Hushley” Bear will be Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Bear Family Cemetery at his home place near Haydonville, Oklahoma. Wake services will be Friday, 6:00 – 8:00 PM also in the funeral home chapel.

Ashley Bear was born November 11, 1940 in the Haydonville area of Oklahoma to Lonie Bear and Annie (Coker) Bear. He passed away Tuesday, December 25, 2018 at his home in Haydonville at the age of 78.

Mr. Bear was a lifelong resident of Okfuskee County. He worked as a diesel mechanic and heavy equipment operator for many years and also enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing stickball, cookouts with the kids, mechanic work and being outdoors. He and Linda Sulphur were married April 18, 2003 in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Mr. Bear was a member of the Vcenv Hvcce Tvlse Ceremonial Grounds (New Tulsa) which he loved spending most of his time. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Leader Bear; two sons, John and Timmie Bear; four brothers, Lucky Bear, Clifford Bear, Atley Bear and Albert King Bear and two sisters, Stella Bear Mueller and Pat Noon.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Bear of the home; three sons, Daniel Lynn Bear and wife Melissa of Henryetta, Ashley Joe Bear and wife Shahna of Tahlequah and Patrick Wayne Bear and wife Lisa of Okmulgee; one daughter, Lisa Marie Bear Hardy and husband Rufus of Sarasota, Florida; extended children, Jared Blake Johnson and Janet Dee Johnson Maylen and husband Jeremiah and one brother, Lon Mecv Bear of Okemah. He is also survived by grandchildren that he raised and considered his own children, Carrie Ann Bear, Tania Maria Bear, Channdon LeeKerry Fixico, Anthony “T.J.” Hardy Bear and Kaelynn Ray Bear; 28 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren as well as a host of family and friends.

Serving as active pallbearers will be the Tvstvnvke of (New Tulsa) Vcenv Hvcce Tulsa Ceremonial Grounds.

Honorary pallbearers include Anthony “T.J.” Bear, Robby Bear, Bobby Bear, William Bear, Wesley Bear and Daniel Jacob Bear.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home of Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Leon Bell and Kellos Walker.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.