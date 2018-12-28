Funeral services for Michael Lee Harjo will be held Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 10:00 AM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Sandcreek Cemetery also near Okemah.

Michael Lee Harjo was born April 20, 1956 in Wewoka, Oklahoma to John Harjo and Ann M. (Jackson) Harjo. He passed away Monday, December 24, 2018 in Edmond, Oklahoma at the age of 62.

Michael was a longtime resident of the Okemah area. He worked many years in oilfields and was most recently driving for K.A.T.S. in Okemah. He enjoyed working on cars and tractors and gardening. He also liked building shops and sheds. He served his country with the United States Army and was a member of the Okemah Pentecostal Holiness Church.

He is preceded in death by his father, John Harjo; grandparents, Robert and Annie Jackson; aunt, Martha Jackson and uncle, Bobby Jackson.

Survivors include his mother, Ann Harjo of Oklahoma City; two sons, Robby Harjo and wife Janice of Seminole and Chad Harjo of Cromwell; one brother, Johnny Harjo and wife Juanita of Midwest City, Oklahoma; one sister, Sandra Chambers and husband Roger Vorheis of Tuttle, Oklahoma; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home of Okemah, Oklahoma.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.