First Responders Make a Difference

The Okemah Public School Foundation, with the help of the Okemah Public Schools and the Okemah Garden Club, have chosen March 4 to recognize first responders that serve Okfuskee County.

We have encouraged students, citizens and merchants to wear red and blue that day. The city of Okemah will be decorated with signs, ribbons, painted window fronts and posters to show our appreciation to those responders who help and protect us. Please drive by Okemah Tires and see what they have created for this special day.

We have planned a day and week to show our thanks. The morning of March 4 will start with Okemah Middle School providing breakfast to first responders at 8:20 a.m.

Later in the morning, cupcakes will be delivered to the police station, fire station, sheriff’s office and Creek Nation hospital. Air-Vac will fly into Oakes at 11:45 a.m. The fire truck will also be coming to Oakes sometime during the day. Oakes Elementary will host lunch to the responders at noon.

Our Okemah merchants are showing their thanks by offering discounts to those first responders that shop at their business. just ask the merchant about a discount when you shop that store.

BancFirst is also having a $100 drawing for those that sign up and are first responders that serve exclusively for Okfuskee County. The winner will be drawn on March 5.

Please join us in supporting and thanking our first responders on Monday, March 4, by wearing red and blue.

We appreciate how you serve our community and its citizens. So before you go out the door, “Be sure to grab your sweets before you hit the streets.”