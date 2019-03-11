OEDC moves forward on docks

While things have moved slowly at times on installing new loading docks at the “Quantum” building in the Industrial Park, the time is at hand move forward.

The Okemah Economic Development Authority set aside $23,500 for the initial work on the docks. The total price includes survey services, geotechnical services, architectural services and civil, structural, project management and bidding services. It was included in the proposal that if there should be a change in scope that leads to additional work or additional services are requested, a fee will be negotiated to provide the extra changes or services.

The docks will be on the east side of the building and allow for four semi-trucks to dock at the same time. They are depressed ramp docks. The engineering report stated additional concrete pavement will be required for truck turning and additional asphalt pavement will be added for access to the north side of the building.

The OEDA also voted to terminate a lease with the Okfuskee Solid Waste Management Trust. The city is selling the property. It was noted during the title examination that a lease originally signed in 2002 was never terminated. Therefore, the OEDA needed to terminate the lease to clean up the title so the property could be sold.

The OEDA approved several purchase orders, including a payment of $3,000 to the Okemah Chamber of Commerce for the 2019 Lt. Governor’s Turkey Hunt. There is a payment for $343.52 for gifts designated for the Turkey Hunt.