Haskell Eugene Posey
Graveside services for Haskell Eugene Posey will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.
Haskell Eugene Posey was born October 14, 1923 in Tucker, Oklahoma to Robert Olen Posey and Willie LaVada (Winn) Posey. He passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 95.
Haskell was a resident of the Okemah area most all of his life. The first time he saw Geneva he knew she was the girl for him. Three dates later the two were married before Haskell was deployed into service. He proudly served his country with the United States Air Force during WWII and was a longtime farmer and rancher. He and Geneva had no children but raised two nephews. He was also a member of the Okemah Church of Christ.
He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers William, R.J. and Robert and three sisters, Julia, Dortha and Geneva.
Survivors include his wife Geneva Posey of Okemah.
Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Bro. Nick Rea.
Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.
