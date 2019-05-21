Gale Rollo Farmer was born in Tulsa on August 9, 1931 and passed away on May 13, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa at the age of 87.

He was preceded in death by great-grandmother Eliza Jayne Hill, grandmother Mary E. Cannon, parents Lois (Cannon) Farmer and Neal R. Farmer, son Stephen Farmer, and brother Keith Farmer.

He is survived by Emma Joyce, his wife of 37 years, son Bradley Farmer, three grandchildren, Jessee, Susan, and Sean, along with many friends and Will Rogers High School classmates, the “’49-ers”.

Gale enjoyed both water and snow skiing, was an avid fisherman, loved animals, especially dogs and his seventeen year old cat, made some beautiful woodworking items, read voraciously, had a great time playing dominos, and was ready to travel anywhere, anytime.

Gale was a 1949 graduate of Will Rogers High School as well as Northeastern University at Tahlequah, having obtained a BS in Business.

He worked in the downtown Tulsa office of Amoco Oil Company for forty two years. Gale was a member of Tulsa Naval Reserve unit for nine years.

Cremains will be interred in Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa. A memorial service will be held at a later date.