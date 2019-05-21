Jeremy Lee Keith, a resident of Okemah, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Okemah at the age of 32. He was born August 17, 1986 in Stillwater.

Jeremy was preceded in death by his son, Charlie Keith, daughter, Leeann Keith, brother, Dillian Keith, grandfather, Charles Vaughn, grandfather, R.L. Oneal, and by his grandmother, Sharon Canning.

Jeremy is survived by his daughter, Isabella Keith, parents, Tracy and Shelly Oneal, mother, Becky Brown, grandmother, Pat Vaughn, aunt Kimberly Vaughn, brother, Boogie Brown, sister, Brandi Brown, brother, Kelby Carter, brother Ryker Brown, sister, Mattie Oneal all of Okemah, former wife, mother of Charlie Keith, Jordan Keith, former partner, Mother of Leeann and Isabella, Levena Cantrell, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Viewing was held from 10 am-8 pm on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Integrity Funeral Service.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Dewar First Baptist Church with Wesley VanMeter and Robert Bray, officiating. Interment will be at Salem Cemetery under the direction of Integrity Funeral Service.

Pallbearers were his brothers: Jason Rhine, Kenny Rhine, Jace Smith, Tommy Smallwood, T.J. Mordecai, and James Williams. Honorary Pallbearers will be Boogie Brown, Kelby Carter, Ryker Brown and Jonathan Bray.