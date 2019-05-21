Ralph Harold Tyler was born January 4, 1940 in Okmulgee to Garland and Beulah Tyler. He passed away on May 20, 2019 at the age of 79.

Having survived debilitating childhood polio, Ralph graduated from Okemah High School. He then moved to Oklahoma City where he was involved in many businesses, including service stations and car lots. Here he met his future wife and best friend Donna Galloway. They wed on July 4, 1959. They were blessed with two sons, Ty and Tony. The joys of his life were his grandchildren; Nick, Zack, Eli, and Emma, whom he cherished. They will forever miss their “Pops.”

From his high school days of working at KOKL-AM in Okmulgee, he fell in love with the media business. He proceeded to work at KOCO-TV, KTOK-AM, OK Ag Network, KOMA-AM among others. In 1965, Ralph was cofounder of Tyler-WiedenKeller Advertising Agency in Oklahoma City. He purchased KEBC FM (Keep Every Body Country) in 1971. KEBC FM went on to become a ground-breaking FM radio station in the US. Ralph was also the founder of Tyler Outdoor Advertising thus creating the foundation for Tyler Media, which today consists of outdoor advertising, radio, and TV stations located throughout Oklahoma.

He relished in coming to work each morning and sharing his day with his coworkers. Ralph was a bright light that teased and had fun.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Donna, his son Tony and wife Shelley, grandchildren Nick, Zack, Eli, and Emma, and his son Ty and Jenny Price.

Ralph was a kind, hardworking man of faith. He had a tremendous positive influence on more people then we know. He will be greatly missed and never replaced. A true one of a kind.

Services will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. James the Greater Catholic Church at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at the Resthaven Memory Gardens. Visitation was held May 22 at Resthaven Funeral Home from 2:00 to 8:00 pm and family were present from 5:30 to 7:00 pm.