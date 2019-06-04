Orvel Leroy Wilson, Sr.
Funeral services for Orvel Leroy Wilson, Sr. will be held Saturday, June 1,
2019 at 10:00 AM at the Skyview Baptist Church in Okemah. Interment will
follow at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.
Orvel Leroy Wilson was born September 8, 1928 in Drumright, Oklahoma to Ira
James “I. J.” Wilson and Cora Marie (Dickinson) Wilson. He passed away
Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 90. Orvel was a
resident of the Okemah area most all of his life. He worked with livestock,
buying and selling cows and owned and drove school busses for 46 years.
Orvel also owned and operated Wilson Feed and Seed for 10 years and operated
Orvel Wilson Used Cars from 1990 – 2018. He also attended the Skyview
Baptist Church of Okemah.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Joan Wilson; his first wife and mother
of his children, Pat Franks; his parents; one brother, Thomas J. “Buster”
Wilson; three sisters, Florita, Geraldine and Earnestine and one grandson,
Jason Wilson.
Survivors include his two sons, Mike Wilson of Tulsa and Orvel L. Wilson
Jr. of Prague; one daughter, Carolyn Rogers and husband Bill of Bristow; one
step-daughter Cathy Swanson of Piedmont and one sister, Charlotte McNeil of
Longview, Texas; four grandchildren, Chris Jones, Cyndi Jones-Hailey, Scott
Wilson and Jared Wilson; two step-grandchildren, Sarah Ribble and John
Stephens; 14 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Serving as active pallbearers will be Chris Jones, Chaz Jones, Scott
Wilson, Jaxen Wilson, Jared Wilson, Kadin Wilson, Aaron Wilson, Austin
Wilson, Kevin Wilson and John Stephens. Honorary bearers will be Lance Warn,
Walter Joe Klutts and Dr. Garry Schmitt.
Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah,
Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. David Hamilton.
Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.