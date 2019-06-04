Funeral services for Orvel Leroy Wilson, Sr. will be held Saturday, June 1,

2019 at 10:00 AM at the Skyview Baptist Church in Okemah. Interment will

follow at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Orvel Leroy Wilson was born September 8, 1928 in Drumright, Oklahoma to Ira

James “I. J.” Wilson and Cora Marie (Dickinson) Wilson. He passed away

Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 90. Orvel was a

resident of the Okemah area most all of his life. He worked with livestock,

buying and selling cows and owned and drove school busses for 46 years.

Orvel also owned and operated Wilson Feed and Seed for 10 years and operated

Orvel Wilson Used Cars from 1990 – 2018. He also attended the Skyview

Baptist Church of Okemah.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Joan Wilson; his first wife and mother

of his children, Pat Franks; his parents; one brother, Thomas J. “Buster”

Wilson; three sisters, Florita, Geraldine and Earnestine and one grandson,

Jason Wilson.

Survivors include his two sons, Mike Wilson of Tulsa and Orvel L. Wilson

Jr. of Prague; one daughter, Carolyn Rogers and husband Bill of Bristow; one

step-daughter Cathy Swanson of Piedmont and one sister, Charlotte McNeil of

Longview, Texas; four grandchildren, Chris Jones, Cyndi Jones-Hailey, Scott

Wilson and Jared Wilson; two step-grandchildren, Sarah Ribble and John

Stephens; 14 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Chris Jones, Chaz Jones, Scott

Wilson, Jaxen Wilson, Jared Wilson, Kadin Wilson, Aaron Wilson, Austin

Wilson, Kevin Wilson and John Stephens. Honorary bearers will be Lance Warn,

Walter Joe Klutts and Dr. Garry Schmitt.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah,

Oklahoma and officiated by Rev. David Hamilton.

