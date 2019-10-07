Muscogee (Creek) Nation Election Board sets date for new Primary Election

New Primary dates to substitute General Election dates

OKMULGEE, Oklahoma — After the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Supreme Court decision to void the results of the Sept. 21 Primary Election, the MCN Election Board has decided to fulfill the MCN Supreme Court’s opinion. The Election Board will move forward with a new Primary Election for candidates of Office of Principal Chief, Second Chief and National Council Seat A, with the exception of George Tiger, who is no longer eligible as a candidate for Principal Chief.

“There must be absolute confidence in our election process and our system,” said Wendy Dunson, MCN Election Board Chair. “It is the Election Board’s highest priority to make certain every ballot cast is counted correctly and to ensure the integrity of this important process remains intact.”

MCN Election Board has set Nov. 2 as the new Primary Election date.

The deadline for absentee voter registration is Oct. 9. Absentee ballots will be mailed out Oct. 14. Early in-person voting will be Oct. 30 & 31 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Tulsa Indian Community Center, Okmulgee Indian Community Center, Eufaula Indian Community Center and Okemah Indian Community Center.

MCN Election Board Manager, Nelson Harjo Jr. stated, “Though the Primary Election dates have been reset, voter participation is still valuable. This was the largest election we ever went through, over 5,000 people voted,” Harjo said. “I want to carry that momentum as best as we can into the new Primary Election.”