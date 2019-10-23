Funeral services for Alan Lee Cruce will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Alan Lee Cruce was born May 16, 1953 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Selvin Cruce and Ruth Stevenson. He passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 66.

Alan was a resident of Tulsa, Oklahoma and was a graduate of Mason High School. He worked in maintenance at the Cherokee Casino and enjoyed motorcycles, gardening and most of all his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia (Smith) Cruce of the home; four sons, Chad Cruce and wife Amanda of Lindsey, Donald Smith of Tulsa, Alan Cruce of Sapulpa and Levi Cruce of Tulsa; three brothers, Leroy Cruce of Okemah, Jody Cruce of Okemah and Ardell Cruce of Okemah; one sister, Judy McVeigh of Sapulpa and 11 grandchildren.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Alan Cruce, Chad Cruce, Levi Cruce, Alan Cruce, Cody Cruce, Zander Cruce, Riley Cruce and Trenton Smith.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Bro. Rick McVeigh.