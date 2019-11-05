Dean Hammond

Leighton “Dean” Hammond, age 77, of Wetumka, Oklahoma, peacefully passed away Monday morning, October 28, 2019 surrounded by his family that included his loving caretaker Michelle Sparks at his home. Born January 17, 1942, on the North bottom along the North Canadian river in Hughes County, he was the son of the late Ralph Bryan Hammond and Grace Imogene (Sandlin) Hammond. Dean was one of four sons.

Dean is survived by his son of the ranch, Karl Dean Hammond; along with three other children; Patrick and wife Julie of Howe, Texas, Manon and husband Chuck of Fairfax, Oklahoma, Tina and husband Billy of Okemah, Oklahoma; six grandchildren, Chanlie Tillman, Joseph Tillman, Amber Murray, Taylor Murray, Chelsea Hoover and husband James, and Billy Jo Gordon; three great grandchildren, Cashton Marshall Josie Hoover, and Carter Hoover; and many other relatives and friends.

Dean was a graduate of Pawhuska High School and earned his Juris Doctor of Law Degree from TU, Tulsa, Oklahoma. He began his career as an attorney in 1969 when he and his family moved to Weleetka, Oklahoma and opened the Law Office. In 1971 he and his family established their home on what became known as the Hammond Ranch with the Mexican Seven Cattle Brand. This specific ranch location is where Dean entered and departed life. As an attorney, Dean served in many capacities to include Assistant District Attorney of Okfuskee County, Tribal Law while also practicing law from his residence. While his career was an attorney, his love was his ranch. He loved and spent the majority of his life raising cattle. Dean loved to team rope and shared this passion with his two sons Karl and Pat.

While Dean, or Deano as called by his special friends, has passed from this life, the memories that were built on the ranch will be forever. From the guys who spent time on the ranch gathering and working cattle alongside his entire family, to the rock hauling and pipe fence painting parties he would encourage his children to invite their friends to. Yearly deer camps and just welcoming friends to sit and talk and laugh for hours at a time. He shared his cattlemanship knowledge with all who wanted to listen and hear.

Graveside services for Dean Hammond will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, November 4, 2019 at Hillcrest Cemetery on Highway 75, Weleetka, Oklahoma. Serving as pallbearers will be Billy Gordon, Chuck Tillman, Larry Cooper, Robert Peel, Gary Ramsey, and Clyde Clark.