Shirley Allen

Shirley Ann Allen was born April 15, 1939 in Weleetka, Oklahoma to Tom and Thurma (Maddox) Reddick and passed from this life October 26, 2019 in Oklahoma City at the age of 80.

Ms. Allen was raised in Weleetka and attended the Weleetka school system. She was the 1955-56 Football queen! Following graduation from Weleetka High School she attended Oklahoma State University in Stillwater and later graduated from East Central State College in Ada with a degree in elementary education. She was married to Terry Allen and they made Weleetka their lifelong home, both teaching in the local school system. She retired following 29 years of service.

Shirley enjoyed spending time at the lake, sewing, creating arts and crafts, as well as playing bridge and canasta.

Survivors include her daughter Jennifer Brosam of Guthrie; her grandchildren Mandeline and Russell Brosam; her great grandchildren Bailey, London, and Rush Rodriguez; along with other relatives and many, many friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 2 at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church in Weleetka with Kelly Bowen officiating. Pallbearers will be Garland Pennington, Billy Dan Parish, Russell Brosam, Jerry Rodriguez, Jason McKinnon, Mike Smith, Bailey Rodriguez, and London Rodriguez. Honorary bearers will be Troy Pultz, Ivan Thomas, Harvey Dean, Donnie Peters, Don Maddox, Ryan Mayne, Chuck Simmons, and W. L. Smith. Interment will be in the Weleetka Hillcrest cemetery under the direction of the Williamson-Spradlin Funeral Home of Weleetka.