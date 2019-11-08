Local man fatally shot, police say shooter acted in self defense

By Ken Childers

ONL Editor

An Okemah native was shot and killed at a construction site in Tulsa last week in what authorities say was a case of self defense.

Marvin Eddy Lewis, 61, was fatally shot on Oct. 30 after police said he attacked a construction worker’s truck for “an unknown reason.” The incident reportedly took place at a job site near 13 th and Detroit.

According to police, the worker was sitting inside his truck, getting the construction site ready for the day, when Lewis approached the truck and started beating on it with a piece of rebar. The worker told investigators he pulled out a gun and fired through a window when Lewis tried to get inside the vehicle, because he was in fear for his life.

The worker was taken by police for further questioning, but he has since been released. No charges are expected to be filed in the case.

“We could always look at the flip side of the coin in this situation. Had this gentleman not been able to protect himself properly he could have been the victim in this homicide. So we like our citizens to take care of themselves and to make sure they’re safe – and if they are going to carry a firearm, do it properly,” Tulsa Police Sgt. Shane Tuell told a reporter in Tulsa.

According to reports, the construction worker routinely carried a firearm for his protection. A new law went into effect on Nov. 1, one day before Lewis was shot, that allows Oklahomans to carry firearms without a permit.

The Medical Examiner’s Office identified Lewis, who died at the scene, by his fingerprints.

Lewis was born Feb. 16, 1958 in Wichita, Kansas to Clifford Lewis and Neta Bell (Thomas) Lewis.

He was a longtime resident of the Okemah area and graduated from Okemah High School in 1976.

Lewis was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Richard and Thomas.

Survivors include his brother, Michael Lewis and wife Renee of Okemah and sister, Janice Fultz of Mounds.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home.