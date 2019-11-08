MCN releases unofficial election results

By Ken Childers

ONL Editor

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation (MCN) has released unofficial results for its primary election held on Nov. 2. A total of 5,137 votes were cast in the “do-over” election, which was originally held on Sept. 21, but later ruled null and void by the MCN Supreme Court.

Unofficial results show David Hill leading in the race for the office of principal chief. Hill received 1,966 votes, or 38.27 percent of the total votes cast. Bim Steve Bruner came in second place, receiving 1,172 votes or 22.81 percent. Hill and Bruner will face off in a general election scheduled for Dec. 14.

Unofficial results for the office of Second Chief show Del Beaver as the clear leader in the race with 3,480 votes (69.39 percent). A runoff for that office will not be necessary.

Following an order issued by the MCN District Court on Friday, Nov. 1 in response to a motion for an injunction filed by the Steve Bruner campaign, the election board will continue to retrieve absentee ballots from Nov. 4 through Nov. 9. Final results are expected to be available Friday, Nov. 7 and will be printed in the next edition of ONL.

Unofficial results – National Council seats

Creek District

Joseph Hicks: 1760

Dean Hughes: 1687

Dode Warrington Barnett: 1408

McIntosh District

Darrell Proctor: 3347

Charles Colbert: 1451

Muskogee District

Lora Harjo-King: 2165

Mary Crawford: 1746

Jessina Brown: 834

Okfuskee District

Randall Hicks: 3242

Bert Robison: 1569

Okmulgee District

Carmin Tecumseh-Williams: 1509

William Lowe: 1248

Grover Wind: 1149

Brian Jones: 554

Patrick Moore: 435

Tukvpvtce District

Anna Marshall: 1890

Rufus Scott: 1567

Edwin Marshall: 1370

Wagoner/Mayes/Rogers

Charles McHenry: 2328

Dierdra Soap: 1712

Terri Jorgensen: 803

Cynthia Tiger and Jerry Wilson, Tulsa District candidates, withdrew after the Sept. 21 primary, which left the incumbent, Robert Hufft, unopposed.

No single candidate received a majority of the votes cast for the National Council seats in the Creek, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Tukvpvtce and Wagoner/Mayes/Rogers districts. Those races will be decided in the Dec. 14 election.