MCN releases unofficial election results
By Ken Childers
ONL Editor
The Muscogee (Creek) Nation (MCN) has released unofficial results for its primary election held on Nov. 2. A total of 5,137 votes were cast in the “do-over” election, which was originally held on Sept. 21, but later ruled null and void by the MCN Supreme Court.
Unofficial results show David Hill leading in the race for the office of principal chief. Hill received 1,966 votes, or 38.27 percent of the total votes cast. Bim Steve Bruner came in second place, receiving 1,172 votes or 22.81 percent. Hill and Bruner will face off in a general election scheduled for Dec. 14.
Unofficial results for the office of Second Chief show Del Beaver as the clear leader in the race with 3,480 votes (69.39 percent). A runoff for that office will not be necessary.
Following an order issued by the MCN District Court on Friday, Nov. 1 in response to a motion for an injunction filed by the Steve Bruner campaign, the election board will continue to retrieve absentee ballots from Nov. 4 through Nov. 9. Final results are expected to be available Friday, Nov. 7 and will be printed in the next edition of ONL.
Unofficial results – National Council seats
Creek District
Joseph Hicks: 1760
Dean Hughes: 1687
Dode Warrington Barnett: 1408
McIntosh District
Darrell Proctor: 3347
Charles Colbert: 1451
Muskogee District
Lora Harjo-King: 2165
Mary Crawford: 1746
Jessina Brown: 834
Okfuskee District
Randall Hicks: 3242
Bert Robison: 1569
Okmulgee District
Carmin Tecumseh-Williams: 1509
William Lowe: 1248
Grover Wind: 1149
Brian Jones: 554
Patrick Moore: 435
Tukvpvtce District
Anna Marshall: 1890
Rufus Scott: 1567
Edwin Marshall: 1370
Wagoner/Mayes/Rogers
Charles McHenry: 2328
Dierdra Soap: 1712
Terri Jorgensen: 803
Cynthia Tiger and Jerry Wilson, Tulsa District candidates, withdrew after the Sept. 21 primary, which left the incumbent, Robert Hufft, unopposed.
No single candidate received a majority of the votes cast for the National Council seats in the Creek, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Tukvpvtce and Wagoner/Mayes/Rogers districts. Those races will be decided in the Dec. 14 election.