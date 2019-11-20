David Lee Smith, Sr.



Services are pending for David Lee Smith Sr. was born August 11, 1939 in Okfuskee, Oklahoma to Ora

Smith and Madge (Cates) Smith. He passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 in

Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 80.



David was a lifelong resident of Okemah and was a previous owner and

operator of Madge’s Daylight Doughnuts which was open in Okemah for over 60

years. He also enjoyed coon hunting and fishing and proudly served his

country with the United States Army.



He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, James Smith and

Jackie Growder.



Survivors include, his two sons, David Corky Smith Jr. and wife Donnetta of

Okemah and Evert Smith of Okemah; one daughter, Gwendolyn Smith of Okemah;

one sister, Donna Roundtree of Okemah; 7 grandchildren and 14

great-grandchildren.



All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah,

Oklahoma.