David Lee Smith, Sr.
Services are pending for David Lee Smith Sr. was born August 11, 1939 in Okfuskee, Oklahoma to Ora
Smith and Madge (Cates) Smith. He passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 in
Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 80.
David was a lifelong resident of Okemah and was a previous owner and
operator of Madge’s Daylight Doughnuts which was open in Okemah for over 60
years. He also enjoyed coon hunting and fishing and proudly served his
country with the United States Army.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, James Smith and
Jackie Growder.
Survivors include, his two sons, David Corky Smith Jr. and wife Donnetta of
Okemah and Evert Smith of Okemah; one daughter, Gwendolyn Smith of Okemah;
one sister, Donna Roundtree of Okemah; 7 grandchildren and 14
great-grandchildren.
All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah,
Oklahoma.