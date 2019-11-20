Grant Applications Open for Rural Communities in Okfuskee County through Jan. 31

(OKLAHOMA CITY) – The Carolyn Watson Rural Oklahoma Community Foundation is currently accepting grant applications for projects in Okfuskee County communities with a population less than 6,000. Designed to improve the quality of life for rural Oklahomans, the program will award grants to qualified nonprofit organizations or entities of state and local government for projects that will positively impact the community in the areas of 1) arts/culture/history, 2) health or 3) libraries/literacy. Deadline for grant applications is Jan. 31, 2020.

The Community Grant program supports projects that provide opportunities for rural Oklahomans to improve themselves and their communities. Grants are available for projects serving communities with a population less than 6,000 in the following counties: Adair, Atoka, Bryan, Cherokee, Choctaw, Coal, Haskell, Johnston, Latimer, McCurtain, McIntosh, Okfuskee and Pushmataha. Grants are available up to $10,000 for projects serving one eligible county and up to $15,000 for projects serving multiple eligible counties. The one-year grant may be used to create a new program or significantly expand an existing program and should benefit a broad range of individuals in the community.

Grant applications must be submitted online. For complete grant guidelines and application information, visit ruraloklahoma.org. For questions, email info@ruraloklahoma.org.

About the Carolyn Watson Rural Oklahoma Community Foundation

The Carolyn Watson Rural Oklahoma Community Foundation was established at the Oklahoma City Community Foundation in 1995 by the late Carolyn Watson, longtime CEO and chairman of Shamrock Bank, N.A. Grants from the organization are awarded to improve the quality of life in designated rural Oklahoma communities. The grant programs are administered by the Oklahoma City Community Foundation. For more information, visit occf.org/ruraloklahoma.

About the Oklahoma City Community Foundation

Founded in 1969, the Oklahoma City Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that works with donors throughout Oklahoma to create charitable funds that will benefit our community both now and in the future. For more information, visit www.occf.org.