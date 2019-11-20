Graveside services for Ina Mae Teafatiller will be held Saturday, November

23, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Welty Cemetery with Kenny Jorgenson officiating.



Ina Mae Teafatiller was born October 8, 1926 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Lawrence

Ray Adams and Beulah Mae (Wells) Adams. She passed away Monday, November

18, 2019 in Canon City, Colorado at the age of 93.



Ina Mae was a resident of the Okemah area most all of her life before moving

to Canon City, Colorado in 2012. In 1947 she married Melton James

Teafatiller; he later preceded her in death. She was a loving homemaker and

also worked for the Okemah Dairy Boy for 20 years.



Also preceding her in death were her parents; three sisters, Wanda Adams,

Murleen Stiles and Nancy Jo Haddox; one brother, Raymond Adams and three

children, Danny Teafatiller, Linda Aylor and Kathy Teafatiller.



Survivors include her son, Billy Teafatiller and wife Barbara of Mt.

Pleasant, Texas; two daughters, Sandra Miozzi of Canon City, Colorado and

Vickie Taylor of Canon City, Colorado; one brother, Cotton Adams and wife

Helen of Okemah; three sisters, Carolyn Cheatwood and husband Eugene of

Okemah, Dorothy Ross of Okemah and Wilma Farley and husband Floyd of

Cushing, Oklahoma; 10 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.



Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah,

Oklahoma.