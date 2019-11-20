Graveside services for Ina Mae Teafatiller will be held Saturday, November
23, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Welty Cemetery with Kenny Jorgenson officiating.
Ina Mae Teafatiller was born October 8, 1926 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Lawrence
Ray Adams and Beulah Mae (Wells) Adams. She passed away Monday, November
18, 2019 in Canon City, Colorado at the age of 93.
Ina Mae was a resident of the Okemah area most all of her life before moving
to Canon City, Colorado in 2012. In 1947 she married Melton James
Teafatiller; he later preceded her in death. She was a loving homemaker and
also worked for the Okemah Dairy Boy for 20 years.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; three sisters, Wanda Adams,
Murleen Stiles and Nancy Jo Haddox; one brother, Raymond Adams and three
children, Danny Teafatiller, Linda Aylor and Kathy Teafatiller.
Survivors include her son, Billy Teafatiller and wife Barbara of Mt.
Pleasant, Texas; two daughters, Sandra Miozzi of Canon City, Colorado and
Vickie Taylor of Canon City, Colorado; one brother, Cotton Adams and wife
Helen of Okemah; three sisters, Carolyn Cheatwood and husband Eugene of
Okemah, Dorothy Ross of Okemah and Wilma Farley and husband Floyd of
Cushing, Oklahoma; 10 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah,
Oklahoma.